A little boy’s ‘extraordinary circumstances’ inspire a children’s book

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alejandro Ako communicates through his eyes.
The 9-year-old scans a screen for images that turn his thoughts into sentences, which are then spoken by a computer voice.
"I am in third grade," Alejandro said. "My favorite class is math."
Alejandro has spinal muscular atrophy, a neuromuscular condition.
“Alejandro’s disability is pretty severe. But yet he is still able to participate in his community, and enjoy all of the things that the rest of us enjoy,” said his father, Shea Kanani Ako.
Alejandro likes school and he’s good at math. From his wheelchair, he enjoys outings.
"I have a lot of friends," he said.
He's also an author. He just finished writing a children's book.
“His book is done. It’s finished. It’s ready for printing,” said Dallas Graham, who founded the Red Fred Project. The non-profit travels the United States, helping children faced with extraordinary circumstances author their own story.
How Alejandro wrote his is amazing.
"I wrote it with my eyes," he said.
Alejandro’s book is called “Peco and the Stolen Date.” Graham spent time working with the youngster at the Ako home in Chicago.
"You can't not know this child and his family and be absolutely inspired by the human spirit," he said.
Alejandro’s father is a software designer from Hawaii. He customized his son’s wheelchair and communication device to give Alejandro more freedom and a broader vocabulary.
He said his son is proud of his Hawaiian heritage.
"He has got a lot of books. He did a book report recently on a Hawaiian legend," he said.
Alejandro was diagnosed with SMA when he was 5 months old. A ventilator helps him breath. Despite physical limitations, he enjoys life.
"I like to play games," he said.
The Red Fred Project needs donations so Alejandro’s book can be printed. To help, click here.
