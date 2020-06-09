LIST: Hawaii State parks to reopen in phases by July 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR says most overnight state facilities will reopen by July 1.
They’re starting to allow camping and lodging in phases after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, they said state park beaches are back open.
“We are pleased that Hawaiʻi has been so successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which allows us to reopen more park areas - particularly some overnight opportunities, which lets families further enjoy Hawaiʻiʻs outdoors”, said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell.
“However, please be aware that restrictions on park hours, group size, and certain activities remain in place, and we ask that all parks users adhere to these so we can keep slowly proceeding back to normal.”
Below is a list of state parks provided by the DLNR:
Kauaʻi:
· All Kauaʻi Parks have reopened, including popular lookouts in Kokeʻe/Waimea Canyon and Wailua River State Park.
· Camping and Lodging in Kokeʻe State Park is now available, subject to COVID-19 restrictions. Reservations are now open, and limited to a 30-day advance window, and all groups must be members of the same household.
· Other Kauaʻi camping opportunities remain closed for non-coronavirus reasons (Polihale State Park and Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park), but are anticipated to be available soon, for camping dates opening on June 16.
· Commercial boat tours, including kayak tours within Wailua River State Park and Zodiac Tours to Nāpali Coast (Nuʻalolo Kai) have been authorized to resume operations, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
· Polihale State Park remains closed for road repairs.
Oʻahu:
· Most Oʻahu Park areas are open, but certain areas, such as lookouts prone to crowding, remain closed. Popular hikes are open daily. Waʻahila Ridge Trail and the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail are accessible by walk-in daily, with parking gates open on weekends only.
· Nuʻuanu Pali State Wayside, as well as the crater interior and summit trail at Diamond Head State Monument, remain closed.
· Kaʻena Point State Park (Mokuleia Section) vehicle access by permit has resumed.
· Most Oʻahu campsites, subject to COVID-19 restrictions, will reopen Friday, June 12. Reservations are now open, limited to a 30-day advance window, and all groups must be members of the same household. Camping at Mālaekahana State Recreation Area will not open until completion of a large paving project.
Maui:
· All beach areas within Mākena State Park are now accessible for passive and active use. Visitors should note that there are NO lifeguard services, nor restroom facilities at Mākena and therefore the parking areas will remain closed.
· Wai’anapanapa State Park remains closed pending the completion of the East Maui Traffic Management Plan. Pa’iloa beach access is allowed for active and passive uses, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
· ʻIao Valley State Monument remains closed, as well as the Hana Highway State Waysides.
· Overnight lodging for Maui sites is anticipated to reopen on July 1.
Molokaʻi:
· Palaʻau State Park has reopened for day use.
Hawaiʻi:
· Popular beaches at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area and Kekaha Kai State Park are accessible for passive and active beach uses. Hāpuna Beach parking area is open daily, and the Maniniʻōwali (Kua Bay) Section of Kekaha Kai is open to vehicle access on weekends only. Most Hawaiʻi Island Historic Sites remain closed, but openings are anticipated soon.
· Most Hilo area parks remain closed. The Wailoa Center is scheduled for an early July reopening. ʻAkaka Falls State Park remains closed.
· Overnight lodging for Hawaiʻi Island sites is anticipated to reopen in mid/late June.
