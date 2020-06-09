Koko Head to close next week for repairs and improvements

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been wanting to hike Koko Head, you have until Monday to do it. After that, you’ll have to wait a while.
The Koko Crater Stairs in East Oahu will be closed for repairs for about a month and a half.
They’ll be closed on Monday until the end of July. City crews plan to fix the crumbling World War II-era pillbox bunkers. Crews will also remove debris from tunnels and seal off some unsafe vents.
They’ll be using helicopters to transport materials. The baseball fields may also be closed from time to time during the project.
The project costs about $439,000, and it does not include repairs to the tramway track.
Crews will also install signs at the base and top of the hike to warn visitors that it could be unsafe.
