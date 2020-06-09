Police arrest husband of Lori Vallow as officers search his Idaho home

REXBURG, Idaho (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police in Idaho have arrested Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, according to reports.
According to multiple news outlets, law enforcement, including the FBI, are currently searching Daybell’s home in Rexburg on Tuesday.
Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two children went missing in September 2019.
Vallow was arrested earlier this year after spending several days on Kauai.
It's unclear what charges Daybell faces at this time.
This story will be updated.
