Holloway rematch with Volkanovski set to headline UFC’s first ‘Fight Island’ event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii-native and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is island hopping for a chance to regain his championship belt.
Nearly seven months after Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) fell in a unanimous decision loss to No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski, the two are set to fight again next month at UFC 251 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island ― the location UFC president Dana White has repeatedly referred to as ‘Fight Island.’
White made the official announcement on ESPN’s First Take early Tuesday morning. The UFC has also scheduled several other fights on the island in Abu Dhabi over the course of July.
Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s current welterweight champion, will defend his title against Gilbert Burns on the same fight card.
The December loss snapped a 14-fight win streak at the featherweight division for Holloway.
Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) secured the decision victory over Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 50-45 on the judges’ cards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
