Hold on! Blustery trade winds continue

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Hold on! Trade winds are picking up this week. Trade winds will continue through the forecast period, becoming fairly strong through Friday before easing slightly next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, but afternoon and evening showers can also be expected over the Big Island’s Kona slopes. At times along the Kona coast, rain can be heavy.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the weekend. Swells from the southern hemisphere will maintain small to moderate surf along south facing shores. A series of short-period swells will produce small surf along north facing shores starting Tuesday. Surf will rise along east facing shores as the trade winds strengthen, but at this point, it appears that the surf will remain below the advisory level.
