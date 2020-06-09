Hawaii scrambles to prepare for all mail-in voting in primary election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii elections officials are scrambling to prepare for the state’s first all-mail election: The primary election on Aug. 8.
In addition to alerting voters that ballots will be coming in the mail, the COVID-19 crisis means the ballots cannot be counted in the tight confines of the state Capitol.
Instead, the counting will be done at the Hawaii Convention Center.
There are also worries about possible infection of election staff handling hundreds of thousands of mailed-in ballots.
At a senate hearing Tuesday, elections officials said people uncomfortable mailing in their ballots will be able drop them off in bins set up at multiple locations.
There will also be in-person voting at a handful of Election Day voter assistance centers.
