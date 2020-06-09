A friendly reminder: You have even more time to file taxes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - No need to stress about meeting the April 15 tax deadline this year. You have more time to file if you haven’t already.
Because of the pandemic, the deadline has been pushed back to July 15. This applies to individuals or corporations that have a quarterly estimated tax payment.
The deadline was initially pushed back from April 15 to June 15, and again to July.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time beyond July 15 can request an October 15 extension by clicking here.
Read previous reports:
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.