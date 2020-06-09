Federal funding for National Guard at Hawaii airports will end in August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal government says it will stop paying for the National Guard to screen passengers in Hawaii airports on August 10.
Guard members were activated in April to help take people’s temperatures, and gather quarantine information.
The state could take over funding for the guard, but no decision has been announced yet.
Air travel arrivals have been steadily increasing with 667 visitors arriving Sunday.
Gov. Ige has announced the end of the inter-island traveler quarantine on June 16, but he hasn’t yet outlined details for the end of the out-of-state and international quarantine. He’s expected to do so in the coming week.
This story will be updated.
