2,500 families served at final ‘Rise Resiliently’ food distribution event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The final food distribution held as part of the “Rise Resiliently” was held Tuesday at Aloha Stadium, with enough food to feed 2,500 families handed out.
Vehicles tried to get in place before dawn over two hours before the official line up began and four hours before gates even opened. Packs of groceries ran out by noon.
It was the Hawaii Foodbank’s 11th distribution at Aloha Stadium. They teamed up with the city, Hawaii Community Foundation and Bank of Hawaii Foundation to make the distributions happen.
To find other food assistance distributions, call 211 or click here.
