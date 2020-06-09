Door smashed at Hawaii’s unemployment office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A door to the state unemployment office was damaged late Monday, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
A spokesman said the door was smashed prior to midnight. It has since been boarded up.
The spokesman added nothing else in the Punchbowl Street building was affected.
The incident comes as the department has been dealing with a backlog of unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.
