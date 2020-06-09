Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel between Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing private vessel in the waters between Oahu and Maui Monday night.
The Coast Guard said the vessel SS Chuckahui Kai left the Ala Wai Boat Harbor Saturday morning. They were heading to Lahaina, Maui where the boat was to be sold.
They were supposed to arrive no later than Monday.
Amanda Dobos, 46, and Gerald Mcullogh, 51, are said to be on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The vessel is a double-masted, black-hulled, 34-foot sailing vessel with red and yellow trim,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Barger, a Sector Honolulu watchstander.
“We request anyone transiting the area keep a sharp lookout for the vessel or signs of distress and report any information to us over Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600,” Barger added.
The Coast Guard has multiple parties engaging in the search on the water and by air.
Watchstanders also reached out to local emergency services personnel to advise them. The weather on scene is reportedly winds of 17 mph with seas up to two feet.
This story will be updated.
