3 arrested for quarantine violations, including a returning resident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has a message for mainland travelers and returning residents: The mandatory 14-day quarantine is still very much in effect.
On Tuesday, the state announced three recent arrests of quarantine violators.
The first was a Waikiki resident who returned to the islands May 31, and was seen swimming in the ocean a few hours later.
She was arrested in the hallway of her condominium, and officials said she is the first returning residents to be arrested for violating the state’s quarantine order.
The other two people arrested are visitors: A 20-year-old man from South Korea and a 48-year-old Virginia woman. Authorities said they were arrested at a Waikiki hotel.
Officials said the man is alleged to have violated quarantine multiple times and the Virginia woman was arrested “as an accomplice.” Bail for both was set at $2,000.
The arrests come as the state continues to see visitor arrivals tick up.
On Monday, Hawaii saw 529 visitors, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Most said they were visiting friends and family.
