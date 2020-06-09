After 40 years, Kauai’s Waipouli Foodland will close in August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a loss for Kauai’s East Side residents, Foodland announced Tuesday they will be closing their Waipouli store.
The final day of business: August 9.
“The decision to close this store after our lease expires at the end of July was a very difficult one,” said Jenai Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.
That particular location opened in 1980. Among the reasons Foodland decided not to renew their lease included rising maintenance costs for the aging building, and financial struggle brought on by competition in the market.
“Foodland Waipouli has served Kauai’s east side community for 40 years, and we thought long and hard about the impact the closing would have on our loyal customers and dedicated employees. Nevertheless, the sadness of saying goodbye to this location is balanced by the reality that this store has been struggling financially for several years due to increased competition from big box retailers entering the market," Wall added.
The store was Foodland’s 28th location statewide and employed 70 workers. An American Savings Bank was also located inside.
The announcement caught many Kauai residents off guard. The only remaining Foodland on the island is far up north in Princeville.
“We are grateful to our Foodland Waipouli customers, many of whom are like family to us, and thank them for faithfully shopping with us over the years,” Wall said. “We hope to find a new location on Kauai in the future, and until then, will continue to serve the island at Foodland Princeville.”
Statewide, Foodland has over 30 stores, and employs more than 2,600 people.
On Oahu, they plan to open two new locations, including a Foodland Farms. They will be located in Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei and Kuono Marketplace in Kahala.
The company added the decision to close Foodland Waipouli is not related to the opening of these new stores.
