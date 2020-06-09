After reopening, Kualoa Ranch faces new world of fewer visitors, more regulations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kualoa Ranch is one of many popular tourist destinations, adapting to new world with less visitors, and more regulations.
The private nature reserve was closed for 77 days starting in mid-March and just opened back up on June 1. It’s now welcoming back guests and hoping local customers take advantage of smaller crowds and deals kamaaina deals.
“We are implementing new protocols in our operation to keep guests, staff and local community safe. We’ve put in social distancing measures and are checking the status of travel quarantines for each guest along with taking their temperature upon arrival,” said Stephanie Mock, the sustainability manager for Kualoa Ranch.
Mock says the facility is open for horseback tours, zip lining, ATV raptor tours along with movie sites and jungle tours. Next week, the ranch will open for e-bike tours and add more availability for their other attractions.
While the ranch was closed, staff created an innovative pre-order, pick-up farmer's market that provided local Kualoa grown produce for residents, enhancing local food security on the Windward side.
"We are opening up a COVID-friendly market at Kualoa starting Tuesday, June 9th that will give residents the chance to purchase local produce and protein at the ranch 5 days a week," added Mock.
You can stay up to date with Kualoa Ranch and learn more about their upcoming events by visiting their website.
