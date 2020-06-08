Thousands join paddle outs at Hawaii beaches to honor George Floyd

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands took to the ocean over the weekend to honor George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.
A large group of people paddled out into waters off Ala Moana Beach Park on Sunday evening.
Organizers said the group threw flowers into the water and sat in silence for nine minutes to honor Floyd's memory.
It was a similar scene in Hilo Bay off Hawaii Island, with dozens of people heading out on paddle boards, outrigger canoes and kayaks.
A large crowd also gathered off Kauai's Hanalei Pier to show support.
Meanwhile, thousands also took part in several protests across the state over the weekend, standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement.
