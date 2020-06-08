Protesters left Black Lives Matter signs at Republican Party headquarters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an attempt to make their point loud and clear, some protesters who participated in Saturday’s Black Lives Matter march to the State Capitol left their signs at the Republican Party headquarters along Kapiolani Boulevard.
Some signs were taped to the windows and doors, with many others scattered across the sidewalk.
Hawaii is considered to be a deeply blue state when it comes to voting.
No windows were damaged, but the peaceful form of protest was met with backlash in online comments by republicans.
In a newsletter sent out Sunday by the conservative Hawaii Republican Action, HIRA — Hawaii’s affiliated chapter of the National Federation of Republican Assemblies — they accused the protesters of “trashing” the headquarters, and called it a “Giant show of disrespect.”
But Hawaii’s Republican Party Chair Shirlene Ostrov differs in opinion from the extreme conservatives. She says she welcomes the peaceful display of opinion and feels this movement transcends party lines.
“We really do grieve with our heartsick nation. We want to remind everyone that it is in our core values that no American should be excluded by the liberty that America provides,” Ostrov said.
She said the signs were up for about an hour before some protesters along with herself, a party member and the building manager began clearing the area.
“The police responded in force and with aloha. It really governed the mood of the event,” she said. “It wasn’t significant, but it was in a way to make them heard. And we support that. We support the peaceful protest.”
