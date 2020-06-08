15 people cited for being at Kauai’s closed Kalalau area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement officers with the Kauai Police Department along with DOCARE cited 15 people this weekend for closed area violations.
The DLNR said the citations were handed out Sunday after trespassers were spotted in the Kalalau section of the Na Pali Coast Wilderness State Park on Kauai’s North Shore.
The area has been off limits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overnight camping in the area requires a permit, and commercial ocean activity is always prohibited in the park.
Reports of trespassers began last Wednesday, the DLNR said.
“Officers report that as many as 25-30 people were in the area from the middle to the end of last week. When KPD and DOCARE officers arrived, they say many people ran and prior to their arrival two large vessels had already transported people out of the area,” a DLNR news release said.
The Kalalau Trail is currently open to the Hanakapi’ai Stream, the first two-miles of the trail and an additional two-miles to Hanakapi’ai Falls.
“We deeply appreciate the help of the Kauai Police Dept., and the three officers who assisted our officers. They were notified at the last minute and quickly stepped forward to help,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla added.
The names of those cited weren’t immediately available.
