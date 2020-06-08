Long lines mark the opening of Raising Cane’s first Hawaii drive-thru

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its first Hawaii drive-thru at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center on Saturday.
The opening drew long lines of cars waiting to get their hands on some chicken fingers.
Right now, only the drive-thru is open for health and safety reasons. The restaurant is planning a grand opening ceremony for its dine-in seating at a later date.
“To aid in social distancing, the dining room will be closed until further notice, while our drive thru will allow customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicles to experience our friendly service and fresh, hot chicken fingers," said General Manager Marc Misaki.
In April, the restaurant became the first in Hawaii to undergo a virtual health inspection prior to opening.
Raising Cane’s says the Hawaii Kai location hired more than 80 workers. The hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
This is Hawaii’s second Raising Cane’s. The first location opened on King Street in December 2018 near the University of Hawaii.
