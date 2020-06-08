HPD chief temporarily suspends ‘vascular neck restraints’ amid use of force review

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said she has directed her officers to temporarily stop the use of “vascular neck restraints” amid a broader review of the department’s use of force policies.
Ballard said the police review was prompted by nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes.
“This was an impetus to have us take a look at it,” Ballard said, at a news conference.
“Any excessive use of force is unacceptable. What happened to Mr. Floyd is tragic. It’s criminal and it should have never happened.”
Ballard said vascular neck restraints differ from chokeholds because they’re a “precise movement” that requires training.
They’re also used infrequently, which raises questions about whether officers are maintaining the training needed to do them properly.
Last year, Ballard said, Honolulu officers used vascular neck restraints at least five times.
She added that an officer would not be allowed to intentionally put a neck on anyone’s neck.
Ballard spoke at the news conference with Mayor Kirk Caldwell after a weekend that saw several large protests in Hawaii over police violence and institutional racism.
Earlier in the day, at a separate news conference, Caldwell announced his two nominees for the Honolulu Police Commission: YMCA President and CEO Michael Broderick, a former family court judge, and former state Attorney General Doug Chin.
Speaking to reporters, Broderick pointed to policies that Black Lives Matter has called on police departments to adopt and said he’d welcome a review on why HPD doesn’t have them on the books.
Among those he said was missing: A duty for officers to intervene to stop the use of excessive force.
Responding to those concerns, Ballard urged Broderick to do his homework.
She said officers are trained to intervene to stop another officer who is breaking the law, but said the department plans to ensure that’s included in official department policy.
When asked for her thoughts on calls nationally to defund the police, shifting money to social services and public safety, Ballard said she does think officers have been called to do things ― like helping the homeless or those with mental illness ― that would be better handled by social workers.
Caldwell, meanwhile, said with a defunding of the police “we are less safe as a community.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.