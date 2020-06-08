Lighter trades till Tuesday evening, strong trades Wednesday thru Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nice weather but you will notice the trades lighten a little. A cold front to the north will block the trades but not totally shut them down. They will start to pick up Tuesday going into Wednesday and remain breezy and strong all the way thru the weekend. Expect to day to be partly sunny with some isolated showers with mostly sunny skies this afternoon with some possible interior clouds and sprinkles. Mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon thru the rest of the week.