Iolani Palace to reopen next week with new precautions in place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace will welcome visitors next Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced most public places to close in early March.
As with most everything else reopening in recent weeks, tour operations at the one-time royal residence have been changed to incorporate new health and safety guidance on how to protect visitors and employees from the spread of coronavirus.
Self-guided audio tours will be available on Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with more days to be added in the future as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.
Tours have to be booked in advance, either online or by phone, and temperature checks will be required for all guests prior to picking up tickets on palace grounds.
Visitors will be required to use facemasks while on tours, and staff will increase the frequency with which they clean highly-touched and highly-trafficked areas.
“While we are eager to say ‘e komo mai’ once again, the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is our top priority and we are taking a phased approach to our re-opening,” said Paula Akana, the executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace. “Although we have modified our tours to ensure we follow social distancing measures, we will continue to provide a memorable experience for our guests."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.