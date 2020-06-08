23 elderly care homes are getting money to continue ‘virtual visits’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is giving Hawaii care homes a total of $30,000 to help kupuna stay in touch with their families.
With the pandemic limiting visits to senior citizens, care homes needed to find a way to ensure they could stay connected to their loved ones.
The money will help skilled nursing facilities set up virtual visits for their seniors.
With the extra funding, facilities can purchase things like tablets and iPads so residents can video chat with their loved ones.
The 23 care homes benefiting form the extra money will get an average of $1,000 by the end of this month.
“With restrictions on face-to-face, in-person visits still in place, the grants will provide the tools skilled nursing facilities need to provide emotional support for their residents,” said Keith Ridley, chief of the Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA), which oversees and regulates skilled nursing facilities.
The facilities getting the money and how much they are being awarded is outlined in the list below:
- 15 Craigside $1,288.00
- Aloha Nursing & Rehab Centre $1,041.89
- Ann Pearl $900.00
- Arcadia Retirement Residence $1,288.00
- Avalon Care Center - HNL $1,080.00
- Garden Isle $1,200.00
- Hale Kupuna $900.00
- Hale Nani Rehab & Nursing $2,160.00
- Kalakaua Gardens $1,466.88
- Kauai Care Center $672.00
- Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital $1,988.00
- Kuakini Geriatric Care $1,197.00
- Legacy Hilo $900.00
- Liliha Healthcare Center $1,480.00
- Nuuanu Hale $1,480.00
- Oahu Care Facility $1,130.97
- Palolo Chinese Home $989.97
- Pohai Nani $2,434.08
- Puuwai of Makaha $600.00
- Samuel Mahelona $1,988.00
- The Villas $1,200.00
- Wahiawa General Hospital $1,513.39
- Yukio Okutsu State Vet $1,080.00
