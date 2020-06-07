18-year-old killed in early morning Waialua crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old man has died following an early morning crash in the Waialua area.
Honolulu police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
The man was behind the wheel of a Honda sedan heading north on Kaukonahua Road. He had one passenger.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle and hit a sign pole. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. His passenger refused treatment.
Speed appears to be a factor, though alcohol or drugs do not.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
