Forecast: Lighter trade winds to start the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but they will be easing up a bit for the next day or so. Winds will pick up again Tuesday and Wednesday and become breezy to windy into the upcoming weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nights and mornings, with afternoon clouds and showers for the Kona slopes of the Big Island.
Keep the boards waxed! While we don’t have big swells ahead, there will be enough swell energy to keep south shore waves elevated through the week. East shore surf heights will drop with the declining trade winds, but will increase again when the trades return later in the week. North shores will have small background swells that will keep it from going completely flat.
