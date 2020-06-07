Forecast: Lighter trade winds to start the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but they will be easing up a bit for the next day or so. Winds will pick up again Tuesday and Wednesday and become breezy to windy into the upcoming weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nights and mornings, with afternoon clouds and showers for the Kona slopes of the Big Island.