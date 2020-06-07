The break in sports took a toll on youth teams, athletes and coaches alike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While youth sports teams have been shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic, parents and coaches have turned to zoom and one-on-one practices to train their kids.
For instance, little league baseball teams aren’t allowed to conduct team-based practices until June 19 on Oahu.
But Aaron Okazaki of the Kailua Thunder Baseball Club said he has developed one-on-one skills programs where parents and players on the same field, while following social distancing rules.
“We set up nets, tees, batting tees, and we have a drill where they work on their reflexes aiming the ball at the target," he said.
“The thing is we all have our bucket of balls and move to the next station without interacting.”
On Friday, Okazaki demonstrated his system, setting up three different stations at Maunawili Park to practice hitting, throwing and fielding for his six- to ten-year old little leaguers.
Players and parents practice at one of the stations for about ten minutes. After that, they move on to the next station.
He worries that after 11 weeks of being shut in doors, some kids may quit. He added that kids who are now doing the drills are glad to be on the field again.
“I’m happy to play baseball and I happy to be playing baseball again, playing drills,” said little leaguer Duke Beaucage.
For sports that require close contact like soccer, however, on-field practices are still far off.
That’s why Daren Kaneshiro has been organizing zoom training sessions for six to eight year-old soccer players.
“I’d have 30 kids on my screen and me and my assistant coach Spencer. And it was fabulous," said Kaneshiro.
He said players and coaches can practice techniques together. Coaches can also give individual instruction. Many of the children have shown improvement, he added.
“Until it’s fully open ... we’re going to stay home and do the zoom sessions. That’s the only way I feel comfortable getting the kids back out there," he said.
