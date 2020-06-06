Nice trade wind weather for the weekend

Great conditions for outdoor activities this weekend, with moderate to locally breezy trades and rather dry conditions. Winds are expected to decrease slightly and come from a more east-southeast direction Sunday and Monday, and the Big Island and Maui may end up blocking the winds for the rest of the island chain. Windward and mauka showers may also increase slightly by Sunday, but overall most of the showers will be during the nighttime and early morning hours. Trade winds should restrengthen by midweek and could get pretty gusty near the end of the week.