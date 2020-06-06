Nice trade wind weather for the weekend

Great conditions for outdoor activities this weekend, with moderate to locally breezy trades and rather dry conditions. Winds are expected to decrease slightly and come from a more east-southeast direction Sunday and Monday, and the Big Island and Maui may end up blocking the winds for the rest of the island chain. Windward and mauka showers may also increase slightly by Sunday, but overall most of the showers will be during the nighttime and early morning hours. Trade winds should restrengthen by midweek and could get pretty gusty near the end of the week.
Out in the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island due to strong winds. There’s a series of small south to southwest swells that will keep some waves coming in, while north shores will have small surf for the upcoming week. East shores will remain a bit choppy and then decline a bit Sunday and Monday with the decreasing trade winds, but could increase with the return of strong trades in the latter part of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.