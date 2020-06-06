Nice evenings to check out the ISS

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening! The trade winds have backed down for the time being, but they will be right back up again in just a couple of days. Right now, a cold front to the north will block the trades but not totally shut them down. They will start to pick up Tuesday going into Wednesday and remain breezy and strong all the way through the weekend as a large high pressure fan sets up shop to our NW. Expect to day to be partly sunny with some isolated showers with mostly sunny skies this afternoon with some possible interior clouds and sprinkles. Mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon through the rest of the week.