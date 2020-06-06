Forecast: Easing trades, with windier weather near the end of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are forecast to ease up a bit for Sunday and Monday, but will still bring low clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nighttime and early morning hours. The winds may be even lighter for leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu, which could allow afternoon clouds to form. Winds are expected to ramp up again by midweek and could become a bit gusty near the end of the week.