Easing trade winds and light windward showers to cap the weekend

Trade winds are forecast to ease up a bit for Sunday and Monday, but will still bring low clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nighttime and early morning hours. The winds may be even lighter for leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu, which could allow afternoon clouds to form. Winds are expected to ramp up again by midweek and could become a bit gusty near the end of the week.
Out in the ocean, a small craft advisory remains up for waters around Maui County and the Big Island due to stronger winds. Surf on south shores will be close to average with a series of small south to southwest swells. North shore surf will remain small through the coming week. East shore surf will decline a bit Sunday night and Monday as the trade winds slow, but then could rise near advisory levels later in the week as the winds pick up.
