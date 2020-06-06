Around Hawaii, thousands take to the streets in Black Lives Matter protests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement, thousands of Hawaii residents joined in protests across the islands this weekend.
On Kauai, a massive crowd gathered at the County Building Saturday. Mayor Derek Kawakami was among those calling for an end to racism in America. Similar events happened on Maui and Hawaii Island.
In Hilo, sign wavers lined Kamehameha Avenue calling for peace and unity.
But one of the larger demonstrations in the state took place on Oahu.
Masses of people packed into the Ala Moana, Magic Island area for a march to the State Capitol. Honolulu police kept a watchful eye on the crowd that quickly swelled around noon. HPD estimates at least 2,000 people showed up.
Police put out a traffic alert for drivers to expect a slow down near Ala Moana Boulevard, Kapiolani Ave., Piikoi and Alapai Street.
The marches in Hawaii have remained peaceful, despite rumors of unrest circulating on social media, which have since been debunked by HPD and other officials.
The anger across America has grown over the last week since the murder of George Floyd.
Additional protests are planned into Sunday, including one at the Nanakuli Beach Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, about 1,000 people on Oahu marched through Waikiki for a similar rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
This story will be updated.
