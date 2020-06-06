Another audit reveals problems, this time with city parks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city auditor Friday blasted inadequate maintenance of Honolulu parks, blaming the lack of management and resources.
Auditors asked for records of maintenance and visited scores of Oahu parks, documenting many cases where routine maintenance was inadequate.
The report said the city doesn’t document work being done, and reacts often after issues have deteriorated.
It said they also have failed to fill vacant groundkeeper positions, leading to resident surveys that place Honolulu parks among the worst kept in the nation.
Mayor Caldwell however thinks the city’s parks are well kept.
“I think all of our parks get the attention they deserve,” Caldwell said.
"A lot of the parks staff that I speak to that work at the parks they are really frustrated to not get the help they need to have pride in what they do,” Councilwoman Kym Pine said.
The auditor also said increased security only reduced vandalism at two out of eight parks.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.