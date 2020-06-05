Program will close main Waikiki thoroughfare to vehicles 4 Sundays this summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalakaua Avenue, the main thoroughfare through Waikiki, will be closed to vehicle traffic four Sundays this summer to encourage residents to visit, shop and eat.
The first “Kalakaua Open Street" Sunday is set for June 14, from 6 a.m. to noon.
The four subsequent open street days are set for June 21, 28 and July 5. The events will be held on Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside and Kapahulu avenues.
“We’ve all noticed more people out walking, jogging, and biking as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“Opening Kalakaua Avenue to everyone so they have a place to exercise while allowing our local families the opportunity to enjoy a less-crowded Waikiki during this time is a win-win for everyone."
With barely any visitors in the state no. 1 tourist destination, residents have been flocking to Waikiki beaches and marveling at its empty sidewalks.
