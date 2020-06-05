Pleasant weekend in store for us

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! Nice days are ahead! Breezy trade winds will ease somewhat over the weekend, delivering periods of clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward and mauka areas. The lighter winds could allow a few leeward clouds and showers to develop over the smaller islands in the afternoons in response to localized sea breeze convergence. Leeward Big Island can depend on afternoon clouds and showers that sometimes linger well into the early morning hours.
Surf along south facing shores will steadily trend down Friday as another long-period pulse fills in by Saturday. This will continue through Sunday, then lower into early next week. A small southwest swell is expected by Wednesday of next week from recent activity across the Tasman Sea.
Topical outlook: It remains quiet over the Central and Eastern Pacific. Remember Amanda that formed over the Eastern Pacific this weekend and then crossed over Central America? Well, the remnants of Amanda became more organized and redeveloped over the Atlantic side - now a new storm called Cristobal has formed and it may bring tropical moisture to Louisiana in the forecast period. It will make landfall and bring plenty of tropical moisture along with it. It already dumped quite a bit of rain over El Salvador after being hit hard by “Amanda” with rain. It has been stationary there the last couple of days, dumping record rain. It is expected to strengthen as it crosses into the Gulf and heads north. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared, knowing we are likely going to see more activity closer to home when things heat up late July into August.
