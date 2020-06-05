Mayor marks reopening of dine-in areas at restaurants by sitting down for a meal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell celebrated the reopening of restaurants for dine-in service Friday by sitting down for a meal.
After a news conference, Caldwell ate lunch at The Surfing Pig Hawaii in Kaimuki.
The eatery is among those that applied for a permit to allow seating on the sidewalk under a new program aimed at helping restaurants bring in enough to stay afloat while following social distancing guidelines. Under the rules, tables must be at least 6 feet apart.
“We’ve been planning this for a long time, the opening up of our community,” Caldwell said.
Restaurants are resuming dine-in services as more higher-risk businesses prepare to reopen.
On June 19, bars, movie theaters, gyms and a host of other businesses on Oahu will be allowed to resume operations. They’re among the last of a long list of businesses given the green light to reopen.
The latest order essentially reopens the vast majority of the kamaaina economy.
Meanwhile, there’s no timeline yet for restarting tourism to the islands. The governor has said he plans to extend a quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers beyond June 30.
