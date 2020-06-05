LIST: Here’s what’s allowed to reopen on Oahu as of Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to reopen in phases, and changes are happening on a daily basis.
On Oahu, several businesses, services and facilities are being allowed to reopen on Friday — so long as certain safety protocols and social distancing guidelines are in place.
Here’s what can open as of Friday:
- Restaurants can resume dine-in services
- The Honolulu Zoo
- City pools for lap swimming only
- People’s Open Markets
- The Koko Head Shooting Complex
- Archery ranges
- Production for on-location filming can also resume
Other businesses such as barber shops, salons, tattoo shops and water parks were allowed to reopen last week. Low-risk businesses such as car automated washes and golf courses have also been open since last month. Most retailers and malls are back open with changes.
DMVs are also open and taking customers on an appointment-only basis.
Meanwhile, movie theaters, fitness centers, bars and other venues were given a date to reopen on June 19, as long as social distancing is enforced.
