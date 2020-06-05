At least 1,000 converge on Waikiki to support Black Lives Matter movement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carrying signs and chanting, at least 1,000 people Friday converged on Waikiki to support Black Lives Matter protests happening across the nation.
The march, which started at Ala Moana Beach Park, is one of a number of Oahu events planned over the next several days. Police have said they expect them to remain peaceful.
Those participating in the Waikiki event remained on the sidewalk as they marched, chanting “no justice, no peace, prosecute the police" and “black lives matter."
Other than slowing traffic, the march caused no problems.
Even so, a number of Waikiki businesses apparently boarded up their store windows with plywood Friday in anticipation of the planned demonstrations.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed the Oahu events in a news conference Friday morning on efforts to reopen the economy.
He said he’s been “assured that things are going to be peaceful.”
“I have confidence in the Honolulu Police Department, and I think they will be where they need to be just to make sure everything proceeds very safely,” Caldwell said.
Later in the day, the mayor took to Twitter to remind those attending the protest to wear cloth face masks and practice social distancing. “Let’s use this moment to push for change while still protecting each other from COVID-19,” he wrote.
This story will be updated.
