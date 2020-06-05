Forecast: Lighter trade winds move in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will ease somewhat over the weekend, delivering periods of clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward and mauka areas. The lighter winds could allow a few leeward clouds and showers to develop over the smaller islands in the afternoons in response to localized sea breeze convergence. Leeward Big Island can depend on afternoon clouds and showers that sometimes linger well into the early morning hours.
Surf along south facing shores will steadily trend down Friday as another long-period pulse fills in by Saturday. This will continue through Sunday, then lower into early next week. A small southwest swell is expected by Wednesday of next week from recent activity across the Tasman Sea.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.