Forecast: Lighter trade winds move in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will ease somewhat over the weekend, delivering periods of clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward and mauka areas. The lighter winds could allow a few leeward clouds and showers to develop over the smaller islands in the afternoons in response to localized sea breeze convergence. Leeward Big Island can depend on afternoon clouds and showers that sometimes linger well into the early morning hours.