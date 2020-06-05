Film and TV crews get go-ahead to resume productions on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several months of being forced to go on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, film and television productions on Oahu are now allowed to resume starting Friday, but with new safety protocols in place, city officials said.
“Honolulu has been the premier tropical location for filming since the early 1900s, and we have missed their presence around the island, and strong contribution to a diversified economy,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a statement.
Gov. David Ige approved the city’s request on Thursday.
The approval comes with safety requirements, though. Those include physical distancing and other protective measures.
City officials said there will also be a modified quarantine for out-of-state film and TV productions, including testing travelers before they board a flight to Oahu and several days after arriving.
The modified quarantine also allows those in the industry limited on-island travel between their hotel or home and work.
Advocates say Hawaii’s film industry could be key to jump-starting an economy that’s been reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, the industry provided more than 4,000 jobs and generated a record $477 million in direct spending in Hawaii in 2018, experts said.
