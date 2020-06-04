Woman dies after falling into ocean near popular Rock Bridge hike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 56-year-old woman died Thursday after falling into the ocean while hiking outside Hanauma Bay, according to a Honolulu Ocean Safety spokesperson.
The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m.
Ocean Safety authorities say the woman fell into the ocean while walking near what’s known as the “Rock Bridge,” a natural rock formation along the cliffs outside Hanauma Bay that’s become a popular hiking attraction.
Surf in the area was between four and six feet and the time of the incident, and a high surf advisory remains in effect for Oahu’s south-facing shores.
Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel were able to bring the woman to shore and began performing CPR, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ocean Safety authorities say they are unsure if the woman was hit by a wave while standing on the cliffs, before falling into the ocean.
