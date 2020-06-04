Her video production program in good hands, a Waianae legend hangs up her classroom keys

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 1988, Candy Suiso handed a camera to the students in her Spanish class at Waianae High School and told them to use it to tell stories.
"The idea as a Spanish teacher was to start a video production program because I saw how excited the kids got using a camera for learning a language," she said.
Five years later, Suiso and fellow teacher Norman Chock started Searider Productions, an education center for video storytelling.
"We started with 85 students," she said. "We would pack them into two classrooms with no air conditioning."
Nowadays, the program enrolls 250 students a year. It has won scores of national awards, and Suiso has been recognized as an outstanding educator.
Her goal has been to supply students with life skills.
"That's I think one of the biggest accomplishments is just giving hope to the kids," she said.
On Monday, Suiso retired as a teacher and executive director of Searider Productions. She steps away confident that the program will continue to thrive.
“It’s in great hands,” she said. “Three of our staff members are graduates of the program. The other two have been with us for over 10 years.”
With construction of the school's $10 million creative media complex nearly complete, Suiso will stay involved as head of the Searider Productions Foundation and tackle new challenges.
"I want to be able to fund raise and help support our community once the state opens up," she said.
Suiso said her mother was a longtime educator and inspired her to be a teacher. She credits her family for giving her strength.
One of her greatest joys has been helping the youth of Waianae.
