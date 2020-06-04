Superintendent indicates elementary schools could welcome students back in August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state superintendent hopes to welcome students back to elementary school campuses by August, but many unanswered questions remain, Civil Beat reports.
In a virtual meeting with parents and others on Tuesday, Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said she wanted to see in-person learning resume for elementary grade levels by the fall.
But many are calling on the superintendent to offer a detailed plan on how schools will reopen.
At its general meeting Thursday, the Board of Education also plans to take up the subject.
In an outline of the planned discussion, Board Chairwoman Catherine Payne said the BOE hopes to provide the “big picture” guidance for reopening schools in the 2020-21 school year.
The Education Department has released guidelines for reopening schools in the fall that include
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.