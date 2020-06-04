South swell gradually lowering and winds will slow down this weekend

Topical outlook: It remains quiet over the Central and Eastern Pacific. Remember Amanda that formed over the Eastern Pacific this weekend and then crossed over Central America? Well, the remnants of Amanda became more organized and redeveloped over the Atlantic side - now a new storm called Cristobal has formed and it may bring tropical moisture to Louisiana in the forecast period. It will make landfall and bring plenty of tropical moisture along with it. It already is dumping quite a bit of rain over El Salvador after being hit hard by “Amanda” with rain. It has been stationary there the last couple of days, dumping record rain. It is expected to strengthen as it crosses into the Gulf and heads north. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared, knowing we are likely going to see more activity closer to home when things heat up late July into August.