South swell gradually lowering and winds will slow down this weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. Today, we will have to hold onto those hats through tomorrow as breezy trade winds dominate the forecast.
Trade winds will hold steady this weekend with some passing windward and mauka showers arriving Sunday night. Overall, our weather will be the envy of the nation as we can feel the warmth and beauty of the Hawaiian sunshine. The winds will slow down this weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Drier air moving in from east to west Friday will limit shower coverage through the weekend.
Let’s talk surf! A New Zealand swell is bringing us a wide fetch of energy. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for S facing shores of all islands remains in effect today. After this swell diminishes, surf is expected to be below advisory-levels along all shores into the middle of next week. However, surf will not be flat as a smaller long-period S swell is expected over the weekend, with another maybe early next week.
Topical outlook: It remains quiet over the Central and Eastern Pacific. Remember Amanda that formed over the Eastern Pacific this weekend and then crossed over Central America? Well, the remnants of Amanda became more organized and redeveloped over the Atlantic side - now a new storm called Cristobal has formed and it may bring tropical moisture to Louisiana in the forecast period. It will make landfall and bring plenty of tropical moisture along with it. It already is dumping quite a bit of rain over El Salvador after being hit hard by “Amanda” with rain. It has been stationary there the last couple of days, dumping record rain. It is expected to strengthen as it crosses into the Gulf and heads north. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared, knowing we are likely going to see more activity closer to home when things heat up late July into August.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.