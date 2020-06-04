Mayor signs bills aimed at bolstering access to solar, EV charging stations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill into law Thursday aimed at improving access to rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging stations.
Bill 25 requires every new home that’s built from now on to be photovoltaic-ready so the homeowner can easily install panels if and when they decide to.
The new law also ensures every new building has the infrastructure to support EV charging stations and new parking lots must have at least 25% of their stalls wired and ready to go.
“It means that when someone elects to put in a charger they’re not going to have to pay all that money to dig up to trench and to put in that wiring,” said Josh Stanbro, the city’s chief resilience officer.
“They’re going to be able to just put the charger on and let folks adopt a cleaner more inexpensive way of driving.”
Hawaii Energy is also giving affordable housing developers an additional incentive beyond what the state provides to cover nearly all costs for EV charging stations.
Caldwell also signed into law a bill that requires that affordable units have to stay affordable for at least 15 years, including apartments in Waikiki.
