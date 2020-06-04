Man in critical condition after Kakaako area stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing has left a man in critical condition Wednesday night.
Honolulu EMS officials say the stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. at Halekauwila and Keawe Street in Kakaako.
The age of the man isn’t known, but EMS says he suffered multiple apparent stab wounds to him torso and extremities.
He was rushed to the hospital where he remains. No word at this time if anyone was arrested.
