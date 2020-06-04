HPD Chief Ballard condemns George Floyd’s murder, and restraint tactic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard told the the Police Commission that the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers was “criminal” and “disturbing.”
Ballard also told commissioners that the restraint used by the officer isn’t even taught to Honolulu police officers.
“I have not seen that technique done ... As long as I’ve been in the HPD, which is a while, we’ve never had that,” she said.
“The fact that there were three officers standing by just watching and didn’t stop that officer from doing what he did was criminal as well,” Ballard said.
Ballard also spoke about the demonstrations here -- which unlike some on the mainland protests -- have been peaceful. She said just one person has been arrested for illegally carrying ammunition.
“I don’t think anybody from Hawaii wants to see somebody else’s property destroyed or car caught on fire, this is the land of Aloha,” she said.
A handful of protests are planned around the state this weekend, whit the largest anticipated for Magic Island.
