Honolulu Zoo is reopening with safety measures for the visitors (and the animals)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is set to reopen Friday with new safety measures in place to protect more than just the visitors.
“We do require a mask because of the disease aspect for our non-human primates, cats and some other animals that could potential get the coronavirus,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
Face coverings will not be required for those visitors with prohibitive health conditions and children under 5, or while eating near any concession stand or taking a break in specified lawn areas.
The zoo has also installed a different type of guardrail at many exhibits that now have limited occupancy, in addition to posting a number of social distancing and traffic flow signs.
“We have taken as many precautions as we can," Santos said.
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Entrance closes at 2:30 p.m.)
- Limiting the amount of people allowed in enclosed exhibits (i.e. penguins, hippopotamus, African wild dogs, etc.)
- Installed hand washing and sanitizing stations in various locations
- Closed the Keiki Zoo, playground, walk-in aviary, hippo sculpture and water fountains
The zoo will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
