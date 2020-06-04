Forecast: South swell to slowly drop as trade winds pick up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Friday, then gradually ease over the weekend into early next week.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Drier air moving in from east to west Friday will limit shower coverage through the weekend.
A high surf advisory for south-facing shores of all islands remains in effect today. After this swell diminishes, surf is expected to be below advisory levels along all shores into the middle of next week. However, surf will not be flat as a smaller long-period south swell is expected over the weekend, with another maybe early next week.
