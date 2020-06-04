Episode 08: Shopping for a Sperm Donor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiki Suan, a long-time friend of the ‘Muthaship’ crew, stops by to talk about her experiences with fertility cryo services, artificial insemination and becoming a same-sex mom in Hawaii.
In this episode. Tiki and the moms talk about the costs, the challenges and the stigmas associated with the process ― and how rewarding it was in the end.
This is more of a mature conversation than usual, so if you’re listening somewhere around the kids, you might want to have them put on a movie!
