Driver in 2018 double-fatal crash pleads guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Nanakili driver who caused a double fatal crash in Makaha more than two years ago has pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to a 10-year prison sentence instead of asking for 20.
Sierra Burns fatally struck 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole in February 2018 as the friends were changing a tire on the side of Farrington Highway.
Witnesses reported seeing Burns flee in a Volkswagen.
Police found her later that night sleeping in the back seat of her car.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.