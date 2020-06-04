Driver in 2018 double-fatal crash pleads guilty

By HNN Staff | June 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM HST - Updated June 4 at 2:45 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Nanakili driver who caused a double fatal crash in Makaha more than two years ago has pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to a 10-year prison sentence instead of asking for 20.

Sierra Burns fatally struck 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole in February 2018 as the friends were changing a tire on the side of Farrington Highway.

Witnesses reported seeing Burns flee in a Volkswagen.

Police found her later that night sleeping in the back seat of her car.

